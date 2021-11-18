iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. iQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

IQ stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after buying an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Asia LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 325,200 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

