iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,786,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 3,486.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,646 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQ opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

