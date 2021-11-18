iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.80. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iQIYI traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 188840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

