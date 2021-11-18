IQVIA Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.11 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.55.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 703,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,441,000 after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

