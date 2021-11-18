ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.28 Million

Brokerages expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to report sales of $144.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.60 million to $147.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $539.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.80 million to $542.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $701.53 million, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $716.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

IS has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ironSource by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ironSource by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ironSource by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254,959 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ironSource by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,248,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. ironSource has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

