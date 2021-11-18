iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Cut by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,940,000.

TLT opened at $146.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.55 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $161.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

