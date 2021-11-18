iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s 4th Largest Position

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.84 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.