iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 12.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $33,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.19. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,812. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.36 and a fifty-two week high of $115.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average is $103.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

