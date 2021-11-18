iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

