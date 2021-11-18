iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IXC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 589,593 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

