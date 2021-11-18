iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.35

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 2916421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.