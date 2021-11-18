iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $107.35

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 2916421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.42.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.
About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
