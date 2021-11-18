iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after acquiring an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.35 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

