iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

