iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.