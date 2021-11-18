iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 36.3% in October

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the October 14th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.