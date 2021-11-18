iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000.

EWG opened at $34.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

