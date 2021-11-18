iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.85% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 253,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

