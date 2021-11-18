iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.12 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

