iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $445.91 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $322.87 and a 1 year high of $449.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.85.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

