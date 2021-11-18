iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $263.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.07 and a fifty-two week high of $264.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.