iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,441. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $251.38 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

