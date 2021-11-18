iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is SMI Advisory Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,710. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

