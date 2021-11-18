iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.73 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.