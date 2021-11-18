iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 66.4% in October

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the October 14th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,697. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after buying an additional 1,565,496 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,038,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after buying an additional 94,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after buying an additional 1,267,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

