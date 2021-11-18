iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Shelter Ins Retirement Plan

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 57.1% of Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $355.49 and a 12 month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.