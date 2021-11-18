iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Prosperity Planning Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $121.77 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

