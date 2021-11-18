iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Position Boosted by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $111.98. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

