iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 180,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 666,020 shares.The stock last traded at $107.82 and had previously closed at $108.66.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $139,136,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

