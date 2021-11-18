iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,252. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.98. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.74 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

