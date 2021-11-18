Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,776,100 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the October 14th total of 3,186,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,920.3 days.

Shares of Italgas stock remained flat at $$6.33 on Thursday. Italgas has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

