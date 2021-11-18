iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 4.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. 6,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 184,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.
ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18.
In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,303 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $668,089.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.