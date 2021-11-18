iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Up 4.4%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price shot up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30. 6,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 184,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,303 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $668,089.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

