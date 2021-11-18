Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.66

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.35, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Itron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

