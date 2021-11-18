Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Down 43.7% in October

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the October 14th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITRN traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $639.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

