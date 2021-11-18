J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $63,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $199.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.51 and a 1-year high of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $853,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

