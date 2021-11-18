Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $99.61 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $85.89 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

