Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

