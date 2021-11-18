Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Increased to GBX 275 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

