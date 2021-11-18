Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE J traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $147.22. The stock had a trading volume of 608,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $147.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $33,735,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

