Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 68.2% in October

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

