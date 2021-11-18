Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Short Interest Up 68.2% in October

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the October 14th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.41.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 612.54% and a negative return on equity of 205.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Monday, September 20th.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.
Recommended Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.