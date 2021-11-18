James E. Heppelmann Sells 15,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 541,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

