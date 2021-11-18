James E. Heppelmann Sells 15,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PTC traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 541,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.34 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 60.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after purchasing an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
