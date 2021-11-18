Jarvis Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $506,564.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 18th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $506,564.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00046313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00216660 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

