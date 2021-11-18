Jason P. Teter Sells 1,390 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VMC traded down $3.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $210.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3,069.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 50,248 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

