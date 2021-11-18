Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 599,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,468. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 128,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
