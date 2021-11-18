Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 599,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,468. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 128,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

