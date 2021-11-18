Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $15.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $15.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $18.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $133.09 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $126.01 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

