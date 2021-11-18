JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.95 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.74. 537,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,356. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JD.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,000. JD.com comprises approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

