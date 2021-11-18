Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ituran Location and Control in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $651.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.