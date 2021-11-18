Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.28.

NYSE AJG traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $162.81. 592,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,812. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

