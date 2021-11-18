Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ROOT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays downgraded Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,994. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. Root has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

