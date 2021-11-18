Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $156.03. 2,103,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,599. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.78. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 92.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 77.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 77.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

