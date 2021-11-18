Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.55.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $264.45 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average of $247.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

